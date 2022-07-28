Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.24

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 8989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $182.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,836 shares of company stock valued at $402,969 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $383,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.