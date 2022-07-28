Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.20

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and traded as high as $27.23. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 9,214 shares trading hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

Institutional Trading of Peritus High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLD. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $964,000.

