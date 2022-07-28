Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 546.0% in July

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 546.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Petro Matad Trading Down 30.6 %

PRTDF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

