Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 546.0% in July

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 546.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Petro Matad Trading Down 30.6 %
PRTDF stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Petro Matad has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Petro Matad
