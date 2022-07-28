Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

