Phore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $268,603.73 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,480,564 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

