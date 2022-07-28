Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.98

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $22.11. Photronics shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 566,602 shares traded.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $43,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,003.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $111,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,156,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 910,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

