Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) were down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,918,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,590,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Phunware Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $148.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 11.86.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 346.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Phunware Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

