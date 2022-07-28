Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 475,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.22. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

