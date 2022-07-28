Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

PING traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 35,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,253. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.40.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ping Identity

PING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

