Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,779 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.