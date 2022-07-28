Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $37,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

