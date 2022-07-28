Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MS opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

