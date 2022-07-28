Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

NYSE:WMT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

