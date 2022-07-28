Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $19.70 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,931,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,807 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $19,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $7.14 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $657.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.23.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,171,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,294.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $271,356. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

