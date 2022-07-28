Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after acquiring an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after acquiring an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $306.81 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

