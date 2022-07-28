Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

