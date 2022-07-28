Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Ambarella worth $35,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.