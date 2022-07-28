Piper Sandler Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

