PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Trading Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) were up 5.8% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $72.08. Approximately 1,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

