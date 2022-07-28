PlayGame (PXG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,218.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $283,032.01 and $3,218.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,750.21 or 0.99984699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

