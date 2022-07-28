Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $17.18

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $19.25. Plug Power shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 1,090,665 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Plug Power Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

