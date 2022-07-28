PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 4.7% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.95. 5,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 914,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $719.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Insider Activity at PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,130 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

