Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given “Maintains” Rating at Raymond James

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Polaris stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.66. 6,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

