PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $590,219.01 and $77,942.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00850300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001697 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars.

