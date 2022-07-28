Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

