Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Up 265.4% in July

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,400 shares, a growth of 265.4% from the June 30th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

Shares of Precious Shipping Public stock remained flat at 0.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.53. Precious Shipping Public has a one year low of 0.44 and a one year high of 0.82.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

