Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$130.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.07.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling stock traded up C$2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$84.55. 89,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$86.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$80.28. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$35.82 and a 1-year high of C$109.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10.

Insider Transactions at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The firm had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 7.0199996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

