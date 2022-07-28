Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Up 240.0% in July

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Precision Optics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PEYE remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

