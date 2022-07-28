Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.39. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 184,004 shares changing hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

In other news, Director J Melville Engle purchased 159,500 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Predictive Oncology news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Melville Engle purchased 159,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 378,175 shares of company stock worth $126,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.