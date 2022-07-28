Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.94

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.86.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
