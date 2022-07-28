Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.23. The stock had a trading volume of 56,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,440. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a market cap of $350.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

