Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 563 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Buckle Stock Down 0.0 %

BKE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,477. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.