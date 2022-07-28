Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 312.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FALN traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. 54,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,720. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

