Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVV stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $406.21. 354,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,508. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.07 and its 200 day moving average is $422.50.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.