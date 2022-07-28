Professional Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Infosys by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,764,000 after purchasing an additional 669,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 25.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,905,000 after buying an additional 788,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 180,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 313,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,911,962. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.