Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA XLSR traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,240. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.