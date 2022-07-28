Professional Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,208 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAA. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,794,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 90,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.