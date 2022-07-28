Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWJ traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

