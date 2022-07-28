Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $54,884,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 86,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $1,910,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 170.0% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $9.15 on Thursday, hitting $160.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.44. The stock has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

