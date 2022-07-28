Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $16,096,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,981,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,878,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EDV stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $102.50. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,794. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $92.83 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

