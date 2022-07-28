Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Prologis worth $231,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,746. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

