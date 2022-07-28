Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.
Prospect Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
