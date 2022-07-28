Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,180. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

