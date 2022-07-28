Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells £12,321.99 in Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi sold 136,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £12,321.99 ($14,845.77).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

PPS opened at GBX 8.88 ($0.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.19. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.70 ($0.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.75.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar battery storage products; and solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

