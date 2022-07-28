Public Index Network (PIN) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $249,984.00 and $1,426.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033312 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

