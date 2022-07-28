Public Index Network (PIN) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $249,984.00 and $1,426.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016520 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033312 BTC.
Public Index Network Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
