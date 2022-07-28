Pzena Investment Management, Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Trading Up 46.1 %

PZN opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $695.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Pzena Investment Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 206.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 131,594 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 60.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 48,209 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 15.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Pzena Investment Management

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

