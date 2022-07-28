Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 86,955 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $9.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 131,594 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,209 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

