Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Trading 200.8% Higher

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) shares traded up 200.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,657,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,095% from the average session volume of 222,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Q BioMed Stock Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

