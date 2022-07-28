Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBI in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for SBI’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.99%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. SBI has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

