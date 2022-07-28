Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Alvopetro Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Shares of ALVOF opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Alvopetro Energy ( OTCMKTS:ALVOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

